Free Rides and Giveaways for Coaster’s 25th Anniversary Celebration

The celebration will start Thursday but giveaways continue throughout the year

By Alisa Barnhill

The North County Transit District is celebrating the Coaster’s 25 years of service with fun giveaways and free rides all day Thursday.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Coaster riders can stop by any station from Oceanside to San Diego on Thursday and hop on a train for free. Rail 2 Rail is not included.

Riders can also receive giveaways such as t-shirts, engineer hats, and cupcakes from local baker, Mili’s Sweets at the Oceanside Transit Center all day Thursday.

Giveaways will continue on different days throughout the year. For information on the event, click here.

Transit officials and local leaders, including U.S. Representative Mike Levin, San Diego District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond, kicked off the celebration at the Oceanside Transit Center.

A secondary event will take place at the Carlsbad Village Coaster Station and Encinitas Coaster Station on Friday, Feb. 28.

