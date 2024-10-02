MTS

‘Free Ride Day' returns to San Diego. Enjoy free rides Wednesday on trolleys, buses, Coaster and Sprinter

Free Ride Day is being held in conjunction with Clean Air Day where residents are encouraged to take steps to reduce emissions and improve air quality

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Free Ride Day returns to San Diego on Oct. 2 and riders can enjoy free rides on the (MTS) San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and the North Country Transit District (NCTD) services.

Free Ride Day is being held in conjunction with Clean Air Day where residents are encouraged to take steps to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Free ride day coincides with the Padres Wild Card Series games where fans can enjoy free rides to and from Petco Park.

Fans are encouraged to use MTS’ free Park & Ride lots throughout the Trolley system. View the full list of Park & Ride lots on the MTS website. The most convenient locations are:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Old Town Transit Center (Green Line, 400+ free parking spots)
  • Grossmont Transit Center (Green Line, 220 free parking spots)
  • Spring Street (Orange Line, 235 free parking spots)
  • E Street (Blue Line South, 265 free parking spots)
  • Balboa Avenue Transit Center (Blue Line North, 225 free parking spots)
  • Tecolote Station (Blue Line North, 275 free parking spots)

Trolleys, buses, Coaster and Sprinter will be offering free rides. No Pronto cards are needed and all buses and trolleys will be operating on a normal weekday schedule.

Local

3 hours ago

Things to do this weekend: Oktoberfests, Taste of North Park and Del Mar Wine + Food Festival

EXTREME HEAT 52 mins ago

Temperature records broken in these San Diego County communities

MTS and NCTD have held an annual Free Ride Day since 2018, with the exception of 2021 when the agencies held a free ride month.

More details, here.

This article tagged under:

MTS
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us