‘Free Ride Day' returns to San Diego. Enjoy free rides Wednesday on trolleys, buses, Coaster and Sprinter

Free Ride Day returns to San Diego on Oct. 2 and riders can enjoy free rides on the (MTS) San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and the North Country Transit District (NCTD) services.

Free Ride Day is being held in conjunction with Clean Air Day where residents are encouraged to take steps to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

Free ride day coincides with the Padres Wild Card Series games where fans can enjoy free rides to and from Petco Park.

Fans are encouraged to use MTS’ free Park & Ride lots throughout the Trolley system. View the full list of Park & Ride lots on the MTS website. The most convenient locations are:

Old Town Transit Center (Green Line, 400+ free parking spots)

Grossmont Transit Center (Green Line, 220 free parking spots)

Spring Street (Orange Line, 235 free parking spots)

E Street (Blue Line South, 265 free parking spots)

Balboa Avenue Transit Center (Blue Line North, 225 free parking spots)

Tecolote Station (Blue Line North, 275 free parking spots)

We aren't stopping at Free Rides either! Enjoy pop-up events and win prizes by rating your ride. Learn more at https://t.co/EYjLXTBoi9 pic.twitter.com/aMTeMaUbDA — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) October 1, 2024

Trolleys, buses, Coaster and Sprinter will be offering free rides. No Pronto cards are needed and all buses and trolleys will be operating on a normal weekday schedule.

MTS and NCTD have held an annual Free Ride Day since 2018, with the exception of 2021 when the agencies held a free ride month.

