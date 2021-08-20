Free COVID-19 Pop-Up Vaccine Site Available in South Bay Amid Back-to-School Season

In wake of the back-to-school season, a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site will be open Friday afternoon in the South Bay.

Eligible San Diegans can get their shots at the Chula Vista Learning Community Charter High School, thanks to Champions for Health. The limited-time event is in wake of the approaching new school year, the organization said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“With the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant, there is a renewed urgency to get all eligible Californians, especially those in vulnerable or underserved communities, educated on the importance of the vaccine and vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Champions for Health said in a statement.

San Diego County’s South Bay community was hit particularly hard during the peak of the pandemic in 2020 but in May 2021, Latinos in the region led the way in getting the vaccine.

Getting a third shot of Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could provide an immunity boost as the virus surges again thanks to the Delta variant. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar explains why the U.S. might recommend a booster shot for already vaccinated people, and what that means for the future of getting COVID under control nationally.

“I really credit the fact that we were able to get Latinos engaged and ready to vaccinate to the fact that we created some really great interventions [and] were able to make sure we removed the barriers that were impacting our communities,” San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas said.

Friday’s free pop-up vaccine site will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. at 3750 Arey Dr., San Diego, CA.