Following Teen Fights, Knott's Berry Farm Starts New Chaperone Policy

Knott's Berry Farm announced last week that the theme park would be implementing a "chaperone policy" that will require all guests aged 17 or under to be accompanied by a 21-or-older chaperone throughout their visit to the park.

The policy, which applies on Fridays and Saturdays, was in response to a brawl among teenagers that forced the park to close early on the night of Saturday, July 16.

Any teens found unaccompanied in the park on Fridays or Saturdays "will be subject to ejection" under the policy, which began taking effect on Friday, July 22.

The policy follows an outbreak of violence among unruly teens around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Police said they initially responded to the park on reports of shots possibly being fired, but investigators determined no gunfire had occurred.

The park attributed the disturbance to "unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers."

Video circulated on social media showed a melee of brawling teens that sent many park visitors scrambling for safety. Two people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The disturbance prompted the park to close three hours early.

Knott's announced the chaperone policy on its website.

On that webpage, and in a statement to NBC 4, Knott's said, "For decades, Knott's Berry Farm has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy our one-of-a-kind park. Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we're committed to keeping that promise going forward."

Knott's also includes a prohibited section which highlights behavior and acts not permitted in the park:

Carrying firearms is not allowed

Unsolicited photographs and videos

Disruptive behavior that interferes with guests enjoyment

Fighting or physical aggression of any kind, including verbal and physical assaults

Acts or behavior that park management deems is a safety concern

Harassing/ threatening behavior, sexual misconduct

Offensive language

Clothing with offensive language, obscene graphics

Intoxication or substance impairment

Smoking/ vaping not allowed inside

Under the chaperone policy, all teens aged 17 or less must be accompanied by a chaperone with a valid ID confirming their age of 21 or older on Fridays and Saturdays.

One chaperone can accompany as many as three teens, but the chaperone must "remain with their party at all times during their visit to the park and be available by phone throughout their stay."

The policy will be in effect "until further notice."