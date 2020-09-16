Fleet Science Center Offering ‘Distance Learning Hubs' to Students for Hands-on Experiences

The Fleet Science Center will be providing "Distance Learning Hubs" to students as a space to complete their school work with an afternoon of hands-on science activities.

Starting on Sept. 21, the full-day and week-long program will start. The Distance Learning Hubs group sizes will be no longer than 14 students per room and students use individual devices to connect to their school work. The Fleet's science enrichment programming will begin in the afternoon, based on the group's school schedule.

"We've heard from a number of parents who must go to work that they need a safe place for their child during the school day. Parents who are working from home are also finding it hard for them to do their work while helping their children with online classes," said Fleet Science Center Director of Education Kris Mooney. "Many schools are planning online learning to be mostly in the morning, leaving students without guided activities in the afternoons. We look forward to helping meet the needs of San Diego's families."

A full-day, in-person Distance Learning Hubs are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $270 for nonmembers and $240 for Fleet members. Scholarships are available for students to attend the learning hubs at no cost.

"The Fleet Science Center is currently working with the Logan Heights community to provide scholarships to families who need support with distance learning," its website said. For more information on scholarships, contact Community@rhfleet.org.

The learning hubs will also be available on the weeks of:

Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more details on the program, click here.