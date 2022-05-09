Firefighters Respond to Report of Mission Valley Gas Leak

At least a half-dozen vehicles from San Diego Fire-Rescue were called out Monday morning after reports of a gas leak just east of Interstate 15.

First-responders from San Diego police were also on the scene by 10 a.m. in the 4200 block of Camino del Rio North, which is just west of Mission Gorge Road and north of Interstate 8.

The leak appears to be near Soapy Joe's car wash on Camino Del Norte North, which may have been evacuated.

It does not appear that any roadways were closed, but traffic was not affected on I-8 nearby.

Construction workers employed by a third party were operating a Bobcat when it hit a gas line at 8:49 a.m., according to a representative of San Diego Gas & Electric.

The utility has deployed its emergency response crew to the scene, said officials, who were unable as of yet to provide a timeline on when repairs will be completed.

