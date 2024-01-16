Alpine

Breaking: Firefighters battle stubborn house fire in Alpine

The fire began Tuesday afternoon in the 1600 block of La Force Road.

By Eric S. Page

A large house fire is sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky over East County as crews struggle to extinguish it.

The fire began Tuesday afternoon in the 1600 block of La Force Road.

A large crew of firefighters with the Alpine Fire Department is at the house, with is a very large structure with a tile roof.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story — Ed.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Alpine
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us