‘He’s a Hero’: Teen Pulls Neighbor From Burning Cardiff Home

A Cardiff duplex was destroyed when a fire spread to the home late Thursday, but it was the action of a teenager that may have saved the life of the resident inside.

The fire started in a car near the home on Stafford Avenue north of Birmingham Drive at about 11 p.m. Flames quickly began to overtake the duplex and knocked down live powerlines, creating a challenging firefight.

Solana Beach Fire Deputy Chief Robert Ford said one man was inside the residence when the fire erupted.

The man's neighbors, two teenage brothers, heard an explosion and rushed outside to see the home in flames. That's when 17-year-old Aidan Cohen started running towards the fire screaming his neighbor's name.

“We’ve known him forever. He’s lived there all our lives... Our first instinct was to scream his name," Cohen said. Once we got to the back and could hear him from the other side of the fence it was just like a split decision."

Aidan's brother said what happened next likely saved a life; their neighbor was disoriented and collapsed on the ground inside.

"I told him ‘Please don’t, please don’t,' Aiden ran, pushed the door open and Aidan ran into his house and dragged him out and literally saved his life," Aidan's brother said.

The brothers said the neighbor had some scrapes and cuts. It was not clear if he was hospitalized. NBC 7 reached out to the fire department for an update.

Aidan Cohen said he was having trouble processing what happened but his brother knew exactly how he felt: proud.

“I’m the big brother, and I hate to say this with all my heart, but I am unbelievably proud. He's a hero. He saved a man's life and he’s unbelievable. I’m so proud of this kid.”

It took two dozen firefighters more than 45 minutes to put out the blaze. The downed electric lines prevented firefighters from entering the building so crews tackled the fire from outside the home.

Neighbors were briefly told to evacuate due to the downed power lines. The fire spread to plants outside the home but was quickly stopped by firefighters.

The front portion of the home was gutted and charred. There was no immediate estimate on how much damage was caused, but Ford said it was likely the entire house had some smoke and water damage.