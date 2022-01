Well, 2022 is upon us. And while 2021 has been a tough year for a lot of people, particularly with the evolving pandemic, NBC 7 wanted to highlight the personal, positive moments of the year.

NBC 7's Dana Griffin asked people what they were hopeful for in 2022



For some, 2021 went by fast, but for others, not fast enough. So, we’re also highlighting what people are looking forward to in the new year.

We hope these stories and well-wishes uplift your spirit and motivate you to enter next year with an attitude of gratitude.

Happy New Year San Diego!