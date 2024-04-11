Feeding San Diego opens a bigger marketplace to help those in need

Hundreds of thousands of San Diegans are facing hunger, while nearly 40% of the food produced is wasted. Feeding San Diego is working to tackle both of those issues by expanding their marketplace.

The original Feeding San Diego Marketplace opened in 2022. Thanks to grant funding from the State of California, the marketplace has doubled in size.

It’s set up like a grocery store and includes fresh produce, canned goods, frozen items and more. Feeding San Diego said nearly 90% of the food is rescued, surplus food that would have otherwise gone to waste.

“There’s children that come in and they’re just so happy to see all the stuff that they can pick. They’re just like, 'Oh, I want that. I want that,'” said volunteer Isaiah De La Rosa. “It always puts a smile on my face.”

De La Rosa used to be one of those children.

“My parents had me when they were in college, and so a lot of the food we got was from food pantries,” said De La Rosa.

There is no cost to shop at the Feeding San Diego Marketplace.

Isaiah said being able to give back in this way, is priceless.

“I always feel very fulfilled just seeing all the people I’ve been able to help here,” he said.

The Marketplace is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located at the Feeding San Diego headquarters in Sorrento Valley.

Community members can stop by to get groceries once a month. Walk-ins are welcome, but it’s recommended you make an appointment online.