Police Are Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Fatally Struck Pedestrian in Vista

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair in Vista on Sunday morning, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The hit-and-run incident was reported at around 12:22 a.m. near the intersection of Vista Village Drive and Wave Drive.

The pedestrian, a 43-year-old man, was crossing at the crosswalk in a wheelchair when he was struck by a car, SDSO Sgt. Adrian Moses said.

The driver of the car fled the scene immediately and has not been identified or located, SDSO said.

The pedestrian will be officially identified until their families are notified.

The Vista Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can contact the Vista SDSO station at (760)940-4422 or can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

No other information was available.

