Family to Talk About Man Fatally Shot by Former Sheriff's Deputy

The family of a man who authorities say was fatally shot by a former San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputy will host a press conference Tuesday after the defendant’s first court appearance.

Nicholas Bils, 36, was killed early May after he escaped custody outside the downtown jail. While running away from authorities, Bils was shot four times by former sheriff’s deputy Aaron Russell, who now faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted of the murder charge he’s facing, according to the San Diego District Attorney’s Office.

At the time of the shooting, Bils was putting golf balls at the Old Town San Diego State Historic Park when rangers informed him he couldn’t have his dog off-leash and the park as closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Detectives said Bils swung a golf putter near the rangers and ran away before the officials arrested him for assault with a deadly weapon. Rangers placed Bils in a truck with the windows partially rolled down and with that, he was able to eventually escape as they arrived at the county jail.

Bils’ mother Kathleen told NBC 7 an officer opened fire on her son as he ran away; one bullet struck his leg, another went through his left arm and into his chest, one hit his back and fourth grazed his flank.

“Why? Why is my son dead? He was mentally ill,” Kathleen Bils said. “It’s not his fault he doesn’t understand.”

Kathleen said Nicholas was a paranoid schizophrenic who feared police officers.

Bils’ family is scheduled to hold a press conference via Zoom at 11 a.m. Tuesday, following Russell’s arraignment.

