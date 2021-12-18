Fair, Mild Weather in SD County This Weekend, With Rain Next Week

Weakening offshore flow under high pressure was expected to make for fair, mild days and chilly nights this weekend, with rain predicted to arrive over Southern California either late Wednesday or Thursday of next week, the National Weather Service said.

A frost advisory was issued by the weather service from 10 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday for San Diego County deserts and valleys.



Weak Santa Ana winds were blowing Saturday morning, with northeast winds strongest through and immediately below the Cajon Pass, but even their gusts were mostly 30-35 mph.

Happy Saturday! We hope everyone is having a wonderful weekend. Tomorrow will be very similar to today weather-wise. Things start to turn on Wednesday, when a series of storm system will bring waves of precipitation and winds to SoCal. The precip may be heavy at times.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/04yHjbpZ9r — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 18, 2021

Winds were expected to continue to subside Saturday with less wind over the next couple of days.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 62-67 degrees with overnight lows of 33-42. Valley highs will be 66-71 with overnight lows of 32-38, forecasters said. Mountain highs were expected to be 53-62 with overnight lows of 27-34. Highs in the deserts will be 64-69 with overnight lows of 30-38.

"A slow-moving ridge aloft will dominate the weather over California through Monday, before we begin to feel the effects of a large area of low pressure taking shape off the West Coast," forecasters said. "What remains in flux are the details and intensity of the precipitation."

At least moderate amounts of rainfall were expected Wednesday or Thursday.