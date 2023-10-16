Experience a 7.0 magnitude earthquake with a simulator in San Diego on ShakeOut Day

For those curious to know what it's like to experience a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, there's a safe way to find out in San Diego County.

The California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is bringing its simulator to several cities across the state as part of the Great California ShakeOut Day on Thursday.

The simulator will be placed at Cuyamaca College on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The tour will bring a shake simulator where first responders will be providing earthquake preparedness tips.

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake is categorized as a major earthquake capable of widespread, heavy damage.

“California has long led the nation in innovative disaster preparedness efforts. During this year’s Great ShakeOut, we want to encourage every Californian to take action to keep themselves and their families safe,” said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward.

On Thursday at 10:19 a.m., millions of Californians will participate in an earthquake drill and practice life-saving actions like drop, cover and hold.

Cal OES has some tips when shaking starts:

If you are inside a building: Drop, Cover and Hold on

If you are in a car: Pull over, stop, set the parking brake.

In your bed: Turn face down, cover your head with a pillow.

if you are outdoors: Stay away from buildings, don’t go inside.

DROP to the floor.

COVER your head and neck.

Sign up for earthquake alerts from the state of California here >> earthquake.ca.gov/get-alerts

