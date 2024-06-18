Evacuations lifted after Golden Hill gas leak

San Diego police closed streets and evacuated homes in the Golden Hill neighborhood of Downtown San Diego due to a gas leak on Tuesday evening, according to the agency.

Personnel closed Broadway between 27th and 28th Streets and called for few evacuations that were shortly thereafter lifted, according to San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.

Construction workers struck an unmarked gas line near 2735 Broadway around 6:21 p.m., causing the gas leak, SDPD said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and SDPD contained the gas leak by about 7:30 p.m. and were working on repairs.

Four engines, two trucks, two battalion chiefs and a total of 26 personnel were assigned to handle the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information arrives.