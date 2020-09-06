Evacuation Orders Still in Place for Stubborn 4,000-Acre Valley Fire

What to Know Fire is at 4,000 acres as of 9 a.m. Sunday

Evacuation orders remain in place Sunday for those threatened by the Valley Fire burning in the East County.

The stubborn blaze that first sparked amid sweltering heat Saturday grew to 4,000 acres on Sunday with 0% of it contained, according to CAL Fire. The unforgiving fire destroyed 10 structures in its path and forced residents from Lawson Valley and the community of Carveacre Road to flee their homes under an active evacuation order.

This is the view of the #ValleyFire from Lawson Valley Road. So far the fire has burned 1500 acres #NBC7 #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/k27ofkE085 — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) September 6, 2020

Residents in the immediately impacted area packed what they could and left as quickly as possible as thick plumes of smoke billowed above. Some locals were seen getting their horses to safety.

The San Diego Humane Society said its emergency response team will be helping with animal evacuations Sunday. Those who would like their assistance can call SDHS at 619-299-7012 and press 1.

It’s been a difficult firefight for crews as they face triple-digit temperatures during a relentless heat wave in San Diego County. The county is under a red flag warning through 6 p.m. Sunday as dry, scorching temps make for risky, fire-prone conditions.

“I saw lots and lots of fire,” said Manuel Baeza, a Lawson Valley resident. “Lots of fire. Big, big flames, maybe like 60 feet or 80 feet high.”

CAL Fire San Diego first received word of the fire just before 3 p.m. off Spirit Trail and Japatul Road and said the blaze had a “dangerous rate of speed.” As the inferno progressed, San Diego Air Pollution Control issued a smoke advisory Saturday.

Fire officials have not reported any injuries in connection to the blaze.