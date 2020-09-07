California Governor Declares State of Emergency for San Diego County Due to Valley Fire

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in San Diego County Sunday night due to the Valley Fire.

Thousands of acres have been charred by the fast-moving Valley Fire, reports NBC 7's Amber Frias

The emergency proclamation includes:

one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance applicants for all applicants unemployed as a direct result of the fires who applied for unemployment insurance benefits from Friday dating back to March 4. Waiving fees to replace copies of certificates of birth, death,

marriage and dissolution-of-marriage records for anyone who lost such records as a result of the fire.

requests of replacing a driver's license or identification card, vehicle registration certificate or certificate of title for anyone who lost such records as a result of the fire. Suspending Vehicle Code sections requiring the timely registration

or transfer of title for any vehicle for any resident unable to comply with

those requirements as a result of the fire.

The time covered by the suspension shall not be included in calculating any late penalty.

The Valley FIre began at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday off Spirit Trail

and Japatul Road in the Japatul Valley near Alpine. It had burned 9,850 acres

and was 1% contained as of 8:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Crews worked in triple-digit heat again on Sunday, saving homes threatened by the Valley Fire, reports NBC 7's Ramon Galindo.