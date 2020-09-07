valley fire

California Governor Declares State of Emergency for San Diego County Due to Valley Fire

By City News Service

Rich Pedroncelli/Getty Images

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in San Diego County Sunday night due to the Valley Fire.

Thousands of acres have been charred by the fast-moving Valley Fire, reports NBC 7's Amber Frias

The emergency proclamation includes:

  • Mobilizing the California National Guard to support disaster
    response and relief efforts.
  • Suspending provisions of Unemployment Insurance Code, imposing a
    one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance applicants for all
    applicants unemployed as a direct result of the fires who applied for
    unemployment insurance benefits from Friday dating back to March 4.
  • Waiving fees to replace copies of certificates of birth, death,
    marriage and dissolution-of-marriage records for anyone who lost such records as a result of the fire.
  • Suspending Vehicle Code sections requiring payment of fees for
    requests of replacing a driver's license or identification card, vehicle
    registration certificate or certificate of title for anyone who lost such
    records as a result of the fire.
  • Suspending Vehicle Code sections requiring the timely registration
    or transfer of title for any vehicle for any resident unable to comply with
    those requirements as a result of the fire.

The time covered by the suspension shall not be included in calculating any late penalty.

Local

stolen Aug 20

Who Is Most At Risk And Warning Signs For Spotting Child Sex Trafficking

rolling blackouts 11 hours ago

CAISO Lifts Stage 2 Emergency Alert; No Outages Ordered

The Valley FIre began at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday off Spirit Trail
and Japatul Road in the Japatul Valley near Alpine. It had burned 9,850 acres
and was 1% contained as of 8:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Crews worked in triple-digit heat again on Sunday, saving homes threatened by the Valley Fire, reports NBC 7's Ramon Galindo.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

valley fireGavin NewsomAlpineWildfiresjapatul valley
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us