Escondido Star Advances to ‘America's Got Talent' Semifinals Thanks to Fan Save

It was down to the wire for "America's Got Talent" contestant Celina Graves, but the Escondido singer advanced to the show's Semifinal round on Wednesday thanks to a fan vote.

Graves faced elimination but survived an end to her AGT career thanks to the Dunkin' Save, which allows fans to vote for the contestant they want to see advance.

Graves, 31, rocked the stage back in June and heard raving reviews from the judges.

“I have a good feeling about you, Celina,” judge Simon Cowell told her.

She was one of 11 contestants to compete on Tuesday's AGT, without a live studio audience due to coronavirus restrictions.

Graves will compete in the Semifinals next week. You can watch AGT every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. on NBC 7.

