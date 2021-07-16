Escondido

Escondido Police Investigating Possible Shooting at Palomar Medical Center

By Rafael Avitabile

SkyRanger 7

The Escondido Police Department is investigating a possible shooting at the Palomar Medical Center.

Officers responded to the hospital on Citricado Parkway at around 3 p.m. for reports of a theft inside the hospital, according to the department. Once on scene, officers heard at least one shot, EPD said.

Investigators aren't sure who or where the shot may have come from.

EPD officers were looking for the theft suspect, who reportedly ran away from the hospital.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the hospital and saw a row of police cars parked in the rear lot.

No other information is available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

