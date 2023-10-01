Escondido man arrested on suspicion of DUI in fatal crash

A 20-year-old Escondido man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after driving off the road and crashing into a tree, killing a female passenger, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on South Grade Road north of State Route 76 near the Palomar Mountain area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

For reasons unknown, the motorist, identified as Jean Ramirez, drove a black Subaru off the roadway down a hill, rolled the vehicle and crashed.

The unidentified female victim died at the scene, and Ramirez was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Anyone with information about the accident was urged to call the CHP at 760-643-3400.