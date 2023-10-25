Escondido man arrested in deadly DUI crash on I-5 in Carlsbad

A 44-year-old man was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of murder, drunk driving and other criminal charges in connection with a weekend traffic crash that killed another motorist and seriously injured her passenger on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

Andrew David Shaw of Escondido was heading south shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday when the Ford Raptor pickup truck he was driving rear-ended a Nissan Altima sedan on the southbound side of the freeway near Cannon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision left a 31-year-old passenger in the car and its 53-year- old driver severely injured, CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said. Paramedics took both women to a trauma center, where the latter was pronounced dead. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

An ambulance crew took Shaw to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early the next morning, he was booked on suspicion of DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter, resisting arrest and first-degree homicide. Details on the reasons for the filing of the latter two charges were not immediately released.

Shaw was being held in county jail in Vista without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.