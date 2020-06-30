Employee at National City Dunkin' Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Dunkin' doughnut shop franchise in National City closed for cleaning this week after an employee at the store tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to NBC 7.

The franchise operator closed the Dunkin' Donuts located on 2139 E. Plaza Boulevard on Saturday, June 27, after one of their employees tested positive for the disease, Dunkin' confirmed. The employee last worked at the franchise on June 25.

The location was closed for two days for a deep clean by a third-party company before it was reopened on Monday, Dunkin' said. Meanwhile, the infected employee was conducting 14 days of self-quarantine.

"Dunkin’ Brands has stringent food safety and hygiene standards, and all of our franchisees remain vigilant to help minimize exposure and emphasize the importance of restaurant employees not coming to work if they are ill," Dunkin' spokesperson Michelle King said in a statement to NBC 7.

The franchise owner said no other employees reported exhibiting COVID-19-like symptoms but any restaurant employee who may have been exposed to the infected employee were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days or until a negative COVID-19 test was returned. The employees would be compensated during the quarantine, according to Dunkin'.