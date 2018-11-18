A woman reportedly struck her father with a metal pipe in Emerald Hills Sunday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The two got into a verbal altercation at around 1:45 p.m., police said.

That’s when the 31-year-old daughter allegedly picked up a metal pipe and struck her father multiple times, according to SDPD.

The man sustained lacerations to his head and face, officers said.

The incident happened on Lenox Drive.

The father was transported to a nearby hospital.

SDPD is investigating.