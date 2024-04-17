‘It's like a relief': Mother speaks out after evidence, videos released in 2019 jail death

More than 3,100 pages of federal court documents and eight hours of video connected to the death of a pregnant San Diego County jail inmate have been released.

The judge in the wrongful death case against the sheriff’s department filed by the family of 24-year-old Elisa Serna ordered the documents and video from jail cameras unsealed prior to trial.

A pregnant Elisa Serna died shortly after she collapsed in her cell in the jail's medical observation unit on Nov. 11, 2019 — five days after being incarcerated. Her mother says she was arrested for stealing liquor from a store.

“It makes me very sad, frustrated," Elisa Serna's mother, Paloma Serna, told NBC 7. "I still cry to this day about it."

Paloma Serna says her daughter was addicted to drugs and alcohol but did not deserve to die in jail. She says the details of her daughter's death and circumstances while incarcerated deserve the public’s scrutiny.

“It is very important for the public to see and hear themselves, instead of just hearing it from us or the San Diego Sheriff,“ Paloma Serna said.

The details of her death, what was done for her and not done and who was involved can be found in the thousands of pages of documents and eight hours of video unsealed by court order Wednesday.

Paloma Serna says her daughter died from the effects of withdrawal and that she suffered seizures while jail personnel stood by.

“People will see her dying, but, you know, they will also see as a nurse and two deputies are standing there watching her,“ Paloma Serna said.

In part of a statement sent to NBC 7 by email, Sheriff’s Kelly Martinez wrote:

“The video and other evidence in this case is disturbing and the actions of some staff on that day do not reflect the values of the Sheriff’s Department. Since becoming Sheriff last year, I have made substantial changes improving the conditions in our county's jails. Those changes are ongoing, and I am committed to seeing them through.”

“That’s very frustrating to hear her say that. It does reflect on the sheriff’s department’s actions, what they do and don’t do,“ Paloma Serna said.

Trial is underway for a doctor and nurse accused in the death of 24-year-old Elisa Serna inside Las Colinas Detention Center. NBC 7's Dana Williams reports.

In addition to the Serna family attorney, Tim Blood, who represents some local media outlets, filed a motion for the release of these documents and video.

“It is about shining light on really what has become a scandalous situation,” Blood said.

Blood says the outcome of Elisa Serna’s wrongful death case is larger than just a monetary settlement.

“Once we know what was done wrong, then we can bring about change, and that’s mostly what the goal of the civil trial is," Blood said.

Also in Wednesday’s statement, the Sheriff defends current jail policies and procedures pertaining to inmates with substance use disorder.

“We have increased the Medication-Assisted Treatment Program in our jails and now have over 600 individuals who are involved in the program. Other significant improvements have been made,” Martinez said.

Unsealing the documents and video of her daughter’s death may be as disturbing as the Sheriff says, but for Paloma Serna it serves a greater purpose.

“To know the truth, to let the public know what really happened, it’s like a relief in a way," she said.

The county filed a motion for summary judgement, which could close the case without trial.

For now, the trial is scheduled for August.