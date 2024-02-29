1 dead, 2 injured in El Cajon shooting; suspect at large

At least one person has been killed and two others injured in a shooting in El Cajon on Thursday, and the suspect is still at large, police said.

El Cajon police responded to the shooting at a dental office near the intersection of Magnolia and Madison avenues at around 4:15 p.m.

At this time, there are three victims, according to Capt. Rob Ransweiler with the El Cajon Police Department. Police did not provide NBC 7 with details about the victims or their conditions.

The shooter is described as a man in his 20s or 30s wearing all black and took off in a white U-Haul pickup truck with the Arizona license plate AM14894, El Cajon police said in a post on X. He was last seen northbound on North Mollison Avenue.

Police investigation ongoing in the 400 block of North Magnolia. This was an active shooter event with at least three victims.



We are searching for a light skinned male, 20-30 years old wearing all black clothing. The suspect fled the scene in a white U-haul pickup truck with… pic.twitter.com/qqLEKe5SUR — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) March 1, 2024

At least half a dozen police cars were at the scene, and officers were searching the area and surrounding buildings. First responders could be seen working on a person down on the sidewalk.

The investigation is ongoing.

NBC 7 has a crew on the way to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.