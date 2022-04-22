El Cajon Man Jailed for Alleged Juvenile Sex Trafficking

An El Cajon man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of juvenile-sex-trafficking crimes involving girls he allegedly groomed for prostitution online.

Antoine Lamar Haynes, 21, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and booked on suspicion of pandering minors, sending harmful matter to juveniles and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

At the time of his arrest near Fletcher Parkway shopping center, Haynes allegedly was in possession of an untraceable "ghost gun,'' ECPD Lt. Keith MacArthur said.

Investigators have identified at least two alleged victims in the case and believe Haynes met the girls through mutual friends and then developed "explicit'' relationships with them via social media.

Haynes was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.