El Cajon customers, business owners respond to Walmart in Parkway Plaza closing

Two Walmart stores in San Diego County are expected to close next month, the retail corporation announced on Wednesday.

The stores closing are located on 2121 Imperial Ave. in San Diego and 605 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon.

According to company, the two stores are closing because they have not performed as well as Walmart had hoped, and it was unable to meet lease renewals with the property managers.

In a statement, Walmart said, in part, "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our San Diego and El Cajon stores."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Customers react to Walmart in Parkway Plaza closing

"It's sad because I love coming here to Walmart. I really do," Adrian Ibarra, a customer, said. "It's great prices and really convenient for me too."

Ibarra lives just minutes away from the store in Parkway Plaza. He's among the many shoppers who rely on that specific Walmart for their daily errands.

Alicia Philips also shops at the Parkway Plaza Walmart.

"Everyone that I've met there that work there are great people," she told NBC 7.

El Cajon business owners respond to Walmart closing

Cindy Gomez is the owner of Hacienda Casa Blanca in El Cajon, a Mexican restaurant in the shopping center across the street from the Walmart on Parkway Plaza.

"I think a lot of people in El Cajon depend on [Walmart]," Gomez said.

She says she doesn't expect the closure to impact her business and that she is hopeful for the future of Parkway Plaza.

"I'm hoping that Parkway Plaza, whatever it is, whether Walmart goes out or not, it will kind of be a better thing of East County for El Cajon," Gomez said.

Walmart said the two locations are expected to close on Feb. 9.

All associates will be eligible for transfer to nearby Walmart stores in the area, according to the company.

Both stores will close on Feb. 9, the largest retailer in the world announced.