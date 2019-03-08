Eater San Diego: The Definitive Guide to One Paseo’s Eateries

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including an in-depth guide to North County’s highly-anticipated dining hub, One Paseo.

All the Food and Drink at Carmel Valley's One Paseo

This month marks the highly-anticipated unveiling of the One Paseo complex in Carmel Valley – and all of the eateries that’ll help make it a hub for dining in San Diego’s North County. Eater San Diego has an extensive guide of the restaurant roster, which includes heavyweights like Shake Shack, Tender Greens, Blue Bottle, and Salt & Straw Ice Cream. To say we’re getting hungry is an understatement.

Small Bar Reopens in University Heights

The popular neighborhood bar is back after a quick, (and by some patrons’ standards, rather unexpected) remodel that included a design refresh and expanded menu in partnership with the Trust Restaurant Group. Sure, Small Bar may look much different now but it’s impressive beer lineup remains, paired with a new craft cocktail program. The menu is short and sweet, still stocked with Small Bar staples like the wings, nachos, and legendary Fuego Melt.

City Tacos and Mike Hess Brewing Arrive in Imperial Beach

Just steps from the sand in Imperial Beach is a new partnership that brings together a satellite tasting room from the North Park brewery scene with a menu from local favorite, City Tacos. The venue plans to eventually add more seating and outdoor space.

Eureka! Brings Burgers and Beer to Carlsbad

The Southern California burger chain will open its third Eureka! location in the San Diego area this April in the Carlsbad community of Bressi Ranch. Known for its indulgent burgers, the eatery also offers an impressive selection of beer and spirits, including hard-to-find whiskeys.

Where to Eat With Kids in San Diego

Parents, we’re thinking of you and your palate, which – even with kids in tow – should always be a priority. Eater shares a handy map of 17 spots all over San Diego County that are casual and kid-friendly but also appeal to mom and dad by offering food, beer, and cocktails geared towards adults. Everybody wins.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

