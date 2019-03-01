Eater San Diego: El Jardin Chef Nominated for James Beard Awards

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including details of an impressive culinary nod earned by a local “Top Chef,” plus a peek at new openings.

El Jardin Chef Named James Beard Awards Semifinalist

The James Beard Foundation announced its Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for 2019 and the only San Diego representative is Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins, the executive chef of El Jardin in Liberty Station. Zepeda-Wilkins is a nominee in the category of Best Chef: West. Foodies may remember Zepeda-Wilkins from her time on the television cooking series, “Top Chef,” in late 2017. Before opening El Jardin, she was the chef de cuisine at Javier Plascencia’s now-shuttered Bracero restaurant in Little Italy. In 2018, she was named Eater’s San Diego Chef of the Year.

17,500-Square-Foot Entertainment Venue Opening in San Marcos

My Yard Live is opening this summer in San Marcos as a family-friendly venue that will house a brewery, a restaurant and bar, an outdoor playground, and a stage for live music that will host performances geared towards kids and adults. Its partners include well-known hospitality pros from Atlanta, Georgia.

Chic Japanese Tea Café Expands to East Village

North Park's stylish Holy Matcha tea room has opened in the new Park 12 development in the East Village. A study in pink, it's an Instagram dream serving a menu of matcha-based beverages and snacks ranging from doughnuts to soft-serve ice cream.

Convoy's Newest Eatery Specializes in Korean Soup

A classic Korean dish called “seollongtang” is the centerpiece of Woomiok, a new Kearny Mesa spot from the owners of Common Theory and Realm of the 52 Remedies. Known for its healthful properties, the traditional dish is made with a long-simmered broth of beef bones and oxtail with a variety of toppings.

Morrocan-Baja Kitchen Arrives in North Park

Medina has landed on El Cajon Boulevard with a fast-casual menu that draws from a fusion of flavors from North Africa and Mexico. The counter service eatery is serving flatbread tacos with housemade merguez sausage and couscous bowls topped with Moroccan-spiced chicken asado.

