Small earthquake strikes just off La Jolla shoreline in San Diego County

A preliminary magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded Friday afternoon about 11 miles off the coast of La Jolla, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The small earthquake struck at about 1:09 p.m. and had a depth of about 9 miles, USGS said.

Few people had immediately reported to USGS's "Did You Feel It" map they felt weak to light shaking San Diego and North San Diego County.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.