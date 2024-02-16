DUI Checkpoint Planned for Carlsbad Saturday

The Carlsbad Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday at an undisclosed location.

"Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk" said CPD Lt. Alonso DeVelasco. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety."

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.