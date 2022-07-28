Drugged Driver Strikes Woman on El Cajon Sidewalk, Takes Out Traffic Light in Deadly Hit-and-Run: Police

A 22-year-old driver was arrested Wednesday after police say he struck and killed a 20-year-old woman and then fled the scene while he was allegedly under the influence of drugs in El Cajon.

The woman was found lying in the road near the on-ramp from North 2nd Street to Interstate 8 just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. She was rushed to the Sharp Memorial Hospital where she died, El Cajon Police Department Lt. Darrin Forster said.

Another police call came in at the same time from a caller reporting a heavily damaged car had stopped in the middle of the road just on the other side of the I-8 freeway, Forster said.

The vehicle at the scene had damage to its front and a traffic signal light dangling from the vehicle, Forster said. In the front seat was a man who has not yet been identified.

Through their early investigation and interview with witnessess, police believe the woman was standing on the sidewalk waiting to cross when the vehicle, traveling northbound on 2nd Street, veered off the roadway and drove into her. The woman was thrown into the roadway where she was later found, Forster said.

The driver continued on and crashed into a traffic signal and a street sign before coming to a stop on Naranca Avenue where he was later found, Forster said.

It's not clear what drug the driver was suspected of being under the influence of. El Cajon police called it a "narcotic controlled substance."

Police arrested the driver and he was booked into the San Diego County Jail on multiple charges.