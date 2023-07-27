Driver in deadly wrong-way crash near US-Mexico border to be arrested for DUI: CHP

A San Diego man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 805 near the U.S.-Mexico border is expected to be booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and other offenses, California Highway Patrol officials said Thursday.

Fernando Goneortiz, 29, remains hospitalized with injuries suffered in the Wednesday collision, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said in an emailed statement. When he is cleared medically, he will be booked into San Diego Central Jail, Matias said.

Goneortiz was initially taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence but was taken to a hospital for treatment. Once he's released, Goneortiz will be booked into jail on suspicion of DUI causing injury, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving the wrong way causing injury or death, according to the CHP.

The crash was reported at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday and involved a blue minivan and white Audi sedan, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Jose Ysea.

The Audi, driven by Goneortiz, "was traveling northbound in southbound lanes of traffic," according to the CHP. An unidentified male was driving the Honda minivan in the number-two lane when the Audi collided with his vehicle. The minivan driver was killed.

His name was being withheld pending notification of family members.

First responders took Goneortiz to a hospital with major but non-life- threatening injuries, according to the CHP.