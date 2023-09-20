Driver arrested on DUI charge after 2 killed in head-on crash on SR-76

A driver was arrested Wednesday on drunk driving charges in relation to a head-on crash on state Route 76 that killed two people just after midnight, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Jesus Munoz, 43 of Vista, was behind the wheel of a red Nissan Xterra SUV that veered the wrong way into westbound lanes of SR-76 near Pala Mission Road, according to CHP. The SUV crashed head-on into a small white SUV just after midnight.

Inside the white SUV was a 65-year-old driver from Vista and a 59-year-old passenger. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

Munoz was transported to a nearby hospital to treat injuries that were considered non-life-threatening, CHP said. Less than two hours later, he was arrested by CHP on felony DUI charges and homicide-related charges, according to the agency.

A year-and-a-half-old pitbull terrier was also inside one of the vehicles and was transported by San Diego Humane Society law enforcement officers to a hospital in San Marcos for observation, a spokesperson for the SDHS said. His injuries were minor -- a scratch above his left eye -- and was transferred to the SDHS Escondido campus for emergency boarding.

It was not clear which vehicle the dog was in and the SDHS did not have any information on ownership.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation and CHP was looking for any witnesses to come forward.

The highway was closed in both directions for about four hours while CHP investigated, according to CHP communications.

No other details were immediately available.