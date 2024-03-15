Dom Perignon, expensive wines found in search tied to retail thefts in North San Diego County: SDSO

A man and woman accused of stealing expensive bottles of wine and champagne from retail stores across North County San Diego and Southern California are expected to be arraigned on Friday.

John Michael Mastrobuono, 49, and Jenise Christine Mastrobuono, 45, were served with an arrest warrant Wednesday in the 100 block of La Casa Drive by deputies with the Vista Sheriff's Station's Community Policing and Problem-Solving Unit.

The warrant was the result of an investigation into a string of thefts at retail stores in North County and across Southern California, according to SDCSD Sgt. Brent Longfellow. SDSO did not detail which stores were hit.

During the search, deputies recovered close to $200,000 worth of stolen merchandise, including wine and champagne, the sergeant said. Photos released by investigators showed several bottles of Dom Perignon, Inglenook and Caymus wine, each of which retail for around $300 a bottle.

The Mastrobuonos were booked on felony charges of grand theft and conspiracy. Both are expected to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.