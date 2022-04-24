Dodgers Regain Dominance Over Padres

After snapping a 10-game losing streak to the Los Angeles Dodgers the night before, this rivalry reverted back to its normal ways on Sunday at Petco Park, as the San Diego Padres lost 10-2.

Not a lot went right for the Padres in the finale of the this 3 game series and the two National League West rivals first series this season.

The Padres MLB record streak of 16 error free games to start a season came to end in the 1st inning. Ha-Seong Kim couldn't handle a throw from Manny Machado while trying to turn a double play, allowing Mookie Betts to safely reach 2nd base.

Betts eventually scored on a Justin Turner sac fly for the first run of the game.

The Dodgers added to their lead via the long ball. Freddie Freeman hit a 425 foot 2 run homer into the seats in right field to make it 3-0 in the 3rd inning. Then in their next at bat, the Dodgers Cody Bellinger's solo homer to center made it 4-0 Dodgers.

Bellinger was not done hitting balls over the fence at Petco Park. In the 5th, Bellinger took Dinelson Lamet, who was on in relief for Sean Manaea, deep to center for a 3-run homer making it 8-1 Dodgers.

Manaea's string of super starts came to an end Sunday. The Padres left-hander pitched 4.1 innings giving up 6 hits and 6 earned runs.

While Manaea was not sharp during the game, he did have a magical moment prior to the game. Just before the start of games on the Padres Military Sunday, a member of the military greets each Padre player at his position on the field. It's called the "Starting 9" ceremony. As Sean Manaea walked to the mound for the start of the game, he was greeted by his brother Dane, a Navy hospital corpsman stationed at Camp Pendleton. It was quite a sight, as Dane came off the mound and gave his brother a big hug, handed him the game ball, then exchanged a few words before heading off the field, so his brother could start the game.

On Military Sunday Sean Manaea’s brother Dane (Navy medical corpsman) is waiting on mound to greet him. Thank you for your service Dane! Go Sean and GO PADS!!! pic.twitter.com/T3XgDjsBft — Bob Scanlan (@heyscan) April 24, 2022

The Padres next game is Tuesday in Cincinnati, that game marks the start of an 8 game road trip.