Do you Know Him? Tips Sought in Arson Fire at Lemon Grove Drug-Treatment Center

Deputies are asking for help Thursday in identifying a man who intentionally set a small fire at a Lemon Grove substance abuse treatment center.

The arsonist was caught on surveillance video piling up material and setting it ablaze near the lobby of the Kiva Learning Center for Women and Children at the McAlister Institute in the 2000 block of Skyline Drive shortly after noon on Nov. 19, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

People at the center saw the fire starting and were able to put it out before it caused serious damage.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.