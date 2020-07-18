Diapers Distributed to 300 Families Facing Hardship

Hundreds of low-income families were given some extra help Saturday in Bonita during the Child Development Associates’ first diaper distribution.

Boxes containing about 200 diapers were gifted to 300 families registered in the non-profit’s alternative payment program. Child Development Associates (CDA) was able to put the event together after the San Diego Food Bank donated the diapers. A partnership with San Diego for Every Child and Umpqua Bank also helped with the drive-thru.

“We know diapers are very expensive and we don’t want families faced with the difficult choice of diapering their children or putting food on the table, so today, we’re helping out,” said Rick Richardson, CEO of Child Development Associates.

CDA reached out to families they helped support to see if they were interested in receiving the free diapers. Those who expressed interest were registered in advance so the organization could determine what sized diapers to give to each family.

In addition to the diapers, families were also given a home literacy guide to encourage parents to read with their children.

This was CDA’s first diaper distribution and Richardson said he hopes to be able to host another similar event in the future.

“We hope to do this again for families in our community,” he said.