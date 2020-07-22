Deputies Shutter Illegal East County Pot Dispensary

Authorities raided and shuttered an illegal marijuana shop in eastern San Diego County Tuesday.

Deputies and county code enforcement officers served a search warrant at the illicit dispensary in the 14300 block of Olde Highway 80 in the unincorporated community of Flinn Springs, near El Cajon, about 10:15 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

The personnel seized 292 pounds of marijuana, along with concentrated cannabis, edible products infused with the drug and about $4,700 in cash, sheriff's Sgt. Kelly Moody said.

The business had been the subject of "several complaints" from the public, Moody said.

In 2017, the Board of Supervisors banned marijuana businesses in all unincorporated areas in San Diego County, though two existing medicinal-cannabis dispensaries -- one near El Cajon and another in Ramona -- were granted waivers allowing them to operate for five more years before closing.