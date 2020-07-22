Marijuana Dispensary

Deputies Shutter Illegal East County Pot Dispensary

The personnel seized 292 pounds of marijuana, other pot products and about $4,200 in cash

By City News Serivce

Marijuana file photo
Shutterstock

File photo

" data-ellipsis="false">

Authorities raided and shuttered an illegal marijuana shop in eastern San Diego County Tuesday.

Deputies and county code enforcement officers served a search warrant at the illicit dispensary in the 14300 block of Olde Highway 80 in the unincorporated community of Flinn Springs, near El Cajon, about 10:15 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

The personnel seized 292 pounds of marijuana, along with concentrated cannabis, edible products infused with the drug and about $4,700 in cash, sheriff's Sgt. Kelly Moody said.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 385 New Cases, 9 New Deaths

Town Hall 2 hours ago

Virtual Town Hall With Oceanside Unified School District

The business had been the subject of "several complaints" from the public, Moody said.

In 2017, the Board of Supervisors banned marijuana businesses in all unincorporated areas in San Diego County, though two existing medicinal-cannabis dispensaries -- one near El Cajon and another in Ramona -- were granted waivers allowing them to operate for five more years before closing.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Marijuana DispensaryEast Countymarijuanapotdispensary
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us