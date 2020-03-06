first alert weather

Dense Fog Advisory in Effect; Creating Hazard on Roads

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A dense fog advisory is in effect for coastal communities Friday morning through 9 a.m. due to how low the visibility is, creating a hazard for drivers.

Oceanside, Del Mar, Miramar and Mira Mesa all had 0-mile visibility at some point in the morning while inland communities also awoke to some fog. Drivers are encouraged to drive slow and keep their distance for safety. It is also important to keep your low beams on instead of high beams.

After 9 a.m. when the advisory is lifted, the fog will remain stubborn at the coast. Then, cool temps will linger in the county on Friday.

Light, spotty showers may be in store for our weekend, but they are not expected to be disruptive.

