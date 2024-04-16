Del Norte High School simulates DUI crash as part of ‘Every 15 Minutes' program

A simulated drunk driving crash was staged Tuesday at the Del Norte High School main parking lot as part of the "Every 15 Minutes" program, the California Highway Patrol said.

Pre-designated students were pulled from class and a mock obituary was read by law enforcement officers to the class, Castro said. The students represent the number of people who will be seriously injured or lose their lives at the hands of a drunk driver while they are in school that day.

Every 15 Minutes is a two-day program that demonstrates to high school students the impact drinking and driving has on friends, families, and their community, Castro said. The first day of the program is highlighted by a simulated traffic crash that will involve an impaired teen driver and fatally injured victims.

The event includes emergency responses from police, fire, ambulance, medical helicopter, coroner, and tow truck companies, just as an actual collision would require, Castro said. The program concludes Wednesday with a student assembly.

The event is conducted by the California Highway Patrol, with support from the county of San Diego, Rancho Santa Fe Fire Department, Reach Air Medical Services, San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Palomar Medical Center, Featheringill Mortuary and other community partners.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.