Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Ready to Welcome Back Spectators Under Limited Capacity

It’s the summertime sporting event equestrian aficionados look forward to and better yet, fans will be allowed in the stands this year; the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club returns Friday for its Opening Day.

Following 2020’s unconventional racing event with no spectators, the Del Mar Racetrack is ready and looking forward to welcoming ticket holders at the highly anticipated event. This year’s Opening day will run under half capacity from how it normally operates, but organizers are excited for fans’ return, nonetheless.

“Let me tell you, last year it was so strange,” said Craig Dado of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. “We had a grand total of 0 people on Opening Day so to have 16-17,000 today, we are so excited to have people back. It’s going to be a great day.”

First post for the 82nd racing season kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday but ticketholders can enter the grounds beginning at noon. In traditional fashion, the event will host its annual Opening Day Hats Contest, which offers fashion-lovers the chance to win more than $4,000 in prizes.

The racing season will last through Labor Day and those who are interested in attending a race are required to purchase a seating package in advance by phone or online. Unlike previous years, people will not be able to buy tickets at the gate the day of the races.

