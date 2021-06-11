Mets Ace deGrom Dominates Padres Again

Of all the ludicrous statistics Mets starter Jacob deGrom has compiled in 2021, this one might be the most nutty:

On June 11, deGrom ... a starting pitcher, remember ... has allowed four runs and driven in five runs.

Really the only thing that can beat Jacob deGrom is Jacob deGrom. That's what happened on Friday night against the Padres. It just happened too late for the Friars in a 3-2 loss at Citi Field.

deGrom tossed 6.0 innings of 1-hit ball with 10 strikeouts against the Padres. A collegiate shortstop, he also had a 2-RBI single against San Diego starter Blake Snell that put the Mets on top 3-0 in the 5th inning.

It's worth noting that New York had runners on 2nd and 3rd because Snell made a major boo-boo. With runners at 1st and 2nd Jake Cronenworth was not holding the runner at 1st base on. Snell inexplicably tried to throw over. Upon realizing nobody was there for the throw, Snell held on to the ball, with his a balk, moving both runners up one base.

deGrom followed with a single that should have only scored one run but instead brought home a pair, which turned out to be the difference in the game.

After tossing another quick 6th inning deGrom had thrown just 80 pitches but was taken out of the he game. The team says he was experiencing flexor tendonitis, swelling of the tendons that bend the fingers, on his pitching hand.

The Padres offense immediately got a whole lot better.

In the 7th inning Fernando Tatis Jr. ripped a double to left-centerfield off New York reliever Miguel Castro and Jake Cronenworth rode the very next pitch over the right field wall for a 2-run home run that cut the Mets lead to 3-2.

That's as close as they got.

Edwin Diaz worked a 4-out save to give the Mets Game 1 of the weekend series. Joe Musgrove gets the start against Marcus Stroman on Saturday afternoon.

