Casa de Oro

Death Investigation Underway in Casa de Oro

By Rafael Avitabile

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating the discovery of a dead body in the Casa de Oro community in unincorporated La Mesa.

Deputy homicide investigators were called to 4400 Carmen Dr., west of Avocado Boulevard, at around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday by Chula Vista police officers who found a man's body while conducting a welfare check at the home, the SDSO said.

As of around 5 p.m., deputies were still waiting on a search warrant to enter the home, according to SDSO Lt. Thomas Seiver.

No other information is available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

