Deadly Shooting in City Heights Was Accident, Suspect's Sister Says. Others Aren't So Sure

Alex Leyva and Alan Bahena were friends for years. Until May 12, 2023.

It was close to midnight and the pair was hanging out at a small gathering of friends in City Heights. Some women, including Leyva's fiancé Anjelica Martinez, were inside the home when they heard at least one gunshot.

"I came outside and I found him on the floor and I was with him until the police came and showed up," Martinez told NBC 7. "I'm traumatized. I feel like every time I close my eyes or try to go to sleep I just see his face."

Leyva was taken to the hospital but died shortly after.

San Diego Police Department officers arrested Leyva's friend, Alan Bahena at the house. Martinez and other witnesses say there was no fight or reason for Bahena to shoot. Bahena’s sister, who didn’t want to be identified, believes the shooting was an accident.

"They were playing with the gun and it was an unfortunate accident," she told NBC 7.

But other friends like Luis Felix don’t agree.

"He (Leyva) never liked guns, he wasn’t about drugs. He didn’t mess with none of that, he didn't like it. I don’t see it as a mistake as shooting your friend, that’s not a mistake," he said.

Martinez feels the same way.

"He (Bahena) said it was an accident but I don’t think it was cause there was only one gunshot in him and it went straight through him," she said.

Martinez said Levya worked at a pest control company and had recently gotten a promotion at work. They had been living together the past two years and were planning on getting married this year and starting a family.

"He didn’t have issues with anyone ever, ever, ever," she reiterated.

Felix added, "He was always about his friends, a happy soul. He was the light of the group, that’s the best way to put it, he was the light of the group."

Bahena was arrested on a first-degree murder charge. His arraignment is scheduled for May 17.

An online fundraiser was set up to help pay for Leyva's funeral expenses.