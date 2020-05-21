Rancho Bernardo

Deadly Car Crash Sparks Small Brush Fire in Rancho Bernardo

By City News Service

The mess left behind by a deadly car crash in Rancho Bernardo
One person was killed Thursday when a vehicle veered off a Rancho Bernardo street, crashed into a tree and caught fire.

The fatal crash in the 16400 block of West Bernardo Drive took place shortly before noon, according to San Diego police.

The unidentified victim was trapped in the burning vehicle and died at the scene, Sgt. Matt Botkin said.

The wreck, which also sparked a small brush fire and ruptured a water line, forced a closure of traffic lanes in the area.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames, and city utilities personnel were called in to fix the broken pipeline, which was soaking a stretch of the street and roadside, according to police.

