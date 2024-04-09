Crime Stoppers hopes public, dead man's tattoos could solve decades-old desert killing

Law enforcement is reaching out to the public for help identifying a murder victim whose body turned up next to a Borrego Springs roadway nearly four decades ago.

The dead man was found on a steep slope alongside the north edge of Highway S-22 on Oct. 26, 1985, and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide. Details on how he died have been withheld "for investigative reasons," sheriff's Lt. Michael Krugh said Monday.

The body, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition, was clad in blue jeans, a light-colored pullover shirt and black combat boots. The man's left forearm bore tattoos of a wolf howling at a red moon and what appeared to be ornate lettering spelling out "Life" or "Wife." His right arm had ink reading "Linda" and "Gypsy," with the latter name followed by a word that was not legible.

"The sheriff's homicide unit continues to review this case, and it remains under active investigation," Krugh said.

Anyone who might be able to help detectives identify the victim is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous if they prefer and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.