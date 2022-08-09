Crews Upgrading Ramps Along 40-Mile Stretch of I-8 in East County

Drivers who often travel to and through East County will want to be aware that crews are working on upgrading ramps along a 40-mile stretch of Interstate 8 through the rest of the week, Caltrans announced.

Wrong-way driver prevention upgrades will be made on the selected portion of I-8 until the end of the weekend. During the project, non-consecutive ramps and right lanes will be closed on east and westbound lanes of the freeway from East Willows Road in Alpine to In-Jo-Pah Park Road in Jacumba. The schedule for crews working on the effort is as followed:

Now through Thursday: 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 3 to 11 a.m.

As part of the project, new striping on the freeway will be made and crews will install specialized reflectors that show red to drivers who enter the wrong side of the lanes.

Caltrans said its crews are aware of fire danger in the area and if needed, workers can “quickly halt operations and open a closed ramp for evacuation needs.”

