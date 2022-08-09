Forget the Score… Did You See the Sky at Monday's Padres Game in San Diego?

By Rafael Avitabile

The Padres offense didn't exactly put on a show Monday night against the San Francisco Giants (and neither did the umpires), but the sky over Petco Park told Manny Machado, Juan Soto and the boys, "I got your back."

Blake Snell gave up a run in the 4th inning, the only real blemish on his scorecard: 5.2 IP, 8 SO, 1ER. The drama came in the bottom of the 7th when, with a runner on first and 1 out, Ha-Seong Kim lined a double into the left-field corner that scored Brandon Drury. Then a replay challenge from the Giants overturned the call, the Padres lost their game-tying run, and Padres fans lost their composure -- the game was delayed for several minutes while stadium staff cleaned up trash thrown from the bleachers onto the playing field.

The Friars ended up losing 1-0, but Monday night's skyscape was hard to beat.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images.

7 photos
1/7
Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the fourth inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on August 08, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
2/7
Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the fourth inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on August 08, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
3/7
Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CA – AUGUST 8: Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on August 8, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)
4/7
SAN DIEGO, CA – AUGUST 8: Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres walks off the field at the end of the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on August 8, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)
5/7
Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CA – AUGUST 8: Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on August 8, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)
6/7
Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CA – AUGUST 8: Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on August 8, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)
7/7
Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the fourth inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on August 08, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

Petco ParkSan Diego Padres

