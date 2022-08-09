Forget the Score… Did You See the Sky at Monday's Padres Game in San Diego?

The Padres offense didn't exactly put on a show Monday night against the San Francisco Giants (and neither did the umpires), but the sky over Petco Park told Manny Machado, Juan Soto and the boys, "I got your back."

Blake Snell gave up a run in the 4th inning, the only real blemish on his scorecard: 5.2 IP, 8 SO, 1ER. The drama came in the bottom of the 7th when, with a runner on first and 1 out, Ha-Seong Kim lined a double into the left-field corner that scored Brandon Drury. Then a replay challenge from the Giants overturned the call, the Padres lost their game-tying run, and Padres fans lost their composure -- the game was delayed for several minutes while stadium staff cleaned up trash thrown from the bleachers onto the playing field.

The Friars ended up losing 1-0, but Monday night's skyscape was hard to beat.