Firefighters stop brush fire near Otay Lakes at 20 acres

This comes as Santa Ana winds are picking up in San Diego County, creating a potential for wildfires

By Danielle Smith

The vegetation fire that broke out Sunday near Otay Lakes close to Chula Vista has been stopped at 20 acres, fire officials said.

Firefighters were battling the multi-acre blaze, dubbed "Border 34 Fire," which had a moderate rate of spread and a potential for 75 acres until about 5:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Crews stayed at the scene to "extinguish hotspots and continue building containment line," the agency said in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

This comes as Santa Ana winds are picking up in San Diego County, creating a potential for wildfires. The National Weather Service says critical fire weather conditions were expected Sunday through at least Wednesday.

